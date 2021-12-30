Dr. Saund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandeep Saund, MD
Overview
Dr. Mandeep Saund, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Saund works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.291 Independence Dr, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 541-6350
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 3 surgeries by Dr. Saund. He was pleasant, clearly explained the options and what would happen. All 3 procedures went well with very positive outcomes. Dr Saund has been highly recommended by colleagues, with good reason. I highly regards him, professionally and as a person.
About Dr. Mandeep Saund, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821053844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saund accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saund has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Saund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.