Dr. Mandeep Powar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mandeep Powar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.
Dr. Powar works at
Locations
1
Powar Pain Clinic1775 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-0696
2
Havasu Regional Medical Center Rehabilitation Program101 Civic Center Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 855-8185
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Powar has done two disc injections for me and I highly recommend her. She’s caring, adjusts for individual anxiety about procedures, and has a gentle touch. She’s the best around. I will continue to drive the 1.5 hours out of the way to have her perform my spine procedures. It always helps. Her staff are excellent as well.
About Dr. Mandeep Powar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386646081
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
