Dr. Mandeep Mangat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mandeep Mangat, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Seton Maternal Fetal Medicine1301 W 38th St Ste 315, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mandeep Mangat, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1336432889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mangat works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.