Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ghuman works at
Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge18460 Roscoe Blvd Fl 3, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghuman?
A wonderful Doctor, I have been taking my parents for the last 7 years, very professional and caring. His office staff are always responsive to any concern we have. Highly recommended!!
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306058151
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Ghuman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghuman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghuman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghuman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.