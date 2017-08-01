See All Family Doctors in Northridge, CA
Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Ghuman works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge
    18460 Roscoe Blvd Fl 3, Northridge, CA 91325

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tinnitus
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tinnitus
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Febrile Convulsion
Fracture Care
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Screenings
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 01, 2017
A wonderful Doctor, I have been taking my parents for the last 7 years, very professional and caring. His office staff are always responsive to any concern we have. Highly recommended!!
South El Monte, CA — Aug 01, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD
About Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD

  Family Medicine
  16 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  English
  Male
  1306058151
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
  Family Practice
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ghuman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ghuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ghuman works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghuman’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghuman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghuman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
