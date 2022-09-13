Dr. Mandeep Dhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Dhalla, MD
Dr. Mandeep Dhalla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Miami L M Miller Som and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Retina Group of Florida4000 Hollywood Blvd Ste 190-N, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 866-6427Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retina Group of Florida6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 866-6426
Retina Group of Florida1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 312, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 866-6428Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Dr Dhalla exudes both great knowledge and extreme confidence in what he does. This is very helpful for patients. I had a central retinal vein occlusion(eye stroke) so far treatments are helping to maintain my vision. Thank you Dr Dhalla Lee Tamarac, fl
About Dr. Mandeep Dhalla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1457389447
- Barnes Retina Institute/Washington University School of Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis
- Henry Ford Hospital|Henry Ford Hospital--Ophthalmology
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- U Of Miami L M Miller Som
- Ophthalmology
