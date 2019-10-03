Overview

Dr. Mandeep Bakshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.



Dr. Bakshi works at Greeneville Eye Clinic in Greeneville, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN and Rogersville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.