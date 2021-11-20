Overview

Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They completed their fellowship with WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL



Dr. Joshi works at ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics in Toledo, OH with other offices in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.