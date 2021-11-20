Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They completed their fellowship with WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 160, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-4260
Lima West855 W Market St Ste F, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 227-6181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
He is a great Dr. He always makes you feel comfortable and explains everything so well. Couldn’t ask for a better Dr.His office staff is great to!
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.