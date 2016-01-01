Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Hemo Onc906 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 261-4906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
About Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114971736
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.