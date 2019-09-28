Dr. Mandana Shafai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandana Shafai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mandana Shafai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Advanced Health Center46 S Glebe Rd Ste 100, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 521-0644Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Partner MD6862 Elm St Ste 700, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (804) 282-2200
- Virginia Hospital Center
I have returned to see Dr. Shafai; I moved to MD, after four long years of dealing with medical practitioners who don’t seem to care much yet are quick at medicating, I decided to return to the doctor who listens and follows through consistently.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1841376449
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Dr. Shafai speaks Arabic and Persian.
