Dr. Mandana Ahmadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandana Ahmadian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mandana Ahmadian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from University Of Cologne Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Ahmadian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellness Centerthe1380 112th Ave NE Ste 205, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 289-0374
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmadian?
She is so informative, patient and kind. I spent a long time in my first visit chatting with her about my problem. She confidently changed my medical regime and I noticed a humongous change in my mood and energy level after a week. She guessed that the leve of a specific hormone will be gone up after changing my medicine and it happened exactly when she guessed. I totally trust her and I highly recommend her and will never change my doctor.
About Dr. Mandana Ahmadian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, German and Persian
- 1164473914
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cologne Faculty Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmadian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmadian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmadian works at
Dr. Ahmadian speaks German and Persian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmadian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmadian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.