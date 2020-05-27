Dr. Manavendra Bakhshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manavendra Bakhshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manavendra Bakhshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 707-1136
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i think dr bakshi is great
About Dr. Manavendra Bakhshi, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710961941
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
