Dr. Manav Segal, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Manav Segal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Creighton University Medical Center

Dr. Segal works at Manav Segal in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Manav Segal
    255 S 17th St Ste 1104, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 18, 2020
My husband and I are patients of Dr Segal at his center city office. After being treated at a few “allergy mills” at various offices, Dr Segal was recommended by a friend. He is knowledgeable, patient, caring, listens and responds to every question and concerns in a calm manner, and thinks outside the box in order to resolve issues. His staff is friendly, courteous and accommodating. The physical office is clean. I would recommend this office without hesitation! Dr Segal and his staff are the best by far!
Linda — Mar 18, 2020
About Dr. Manav Segal, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • English
  • 1275747636
Education & Certifications

  • Creighton University Medical Center
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Manav Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Segal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Segal has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

