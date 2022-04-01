Dr. Manav Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manav Batra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manav Batra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and ECMC Health Campus.
Dr. Batra works at
Locations
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Truly an amazing doctor. He explained everything to me and came up with a very conservative plan. He was very thorough and I feel ver confident in him looking after my health.
About Dr. Manav Batra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batra has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
