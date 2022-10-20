Overview

Dr. Manas Jain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Jain works at Franciscan Urology Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

