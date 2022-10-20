See All Urologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Manas Jain, MD

Urology
2.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Manas Jain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Jain works at Franciscan Urology Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Urology Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Oct 20, 2022
Granted he may come off as abrupt. But I prefer my doctors, pilots, and professional athletes to be a bit confident and arragant. Dr. Jain saved my life with a prostatectomy and worked several hours to save my nerves as the cancer was on the margins. I am eternally grateful. I will take surgical skills over bedside manners.
Lloyd — Oct 20, 2022
  • Urology
  • 14 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  • English
  • 1912149535
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Manas Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jain works at Franciscan Urology Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

Dr. Jain has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.