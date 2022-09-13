Overview

Dr. Mananya Satayaprasert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Satayaprasert works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.