Dr. Manan Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manan Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group255 Union Blvd Ste 220, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 238-1366Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
what a great doctor!! Took time to explain things to me and was very reassuring relative to what the tests that I had done were showing. Couldn't have picked a better doctor. Would highly recommend to others
About Dr. Manan Shah, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Tufts University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
