Overview

Dr. Manan Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at The Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.