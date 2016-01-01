Dr. Manan Shah, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manan Shah, MB BS
Dr. Manan Shah, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376897645
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
- Augusta University Medical Center
