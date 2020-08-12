See All General Dentists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Manal Ibrahim, DDS

Dentistry
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Manal Ibrahim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry.

Dr. Ibrahim works at Innovative Pediatric Dentistry in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Orthodontic Centers Naperville
    55 S Main St Ste 271, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 919-0153
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 12, 2020
    I was told for years that I need jaw surgery. As an adult, I did not want to go through jaw surgery so I just gave up on fixing my smile. Until I met a person that was also told she needed jaw surgery for years but had a "camouflage" treatment with Dr. Ibrahim and absolutely loved it. I had Invisalign camouflage treatment with Dr. Ibrahim and my open bite is closed, I can smile with confidence now and I can eat pizza with my front teeth (like a normal person). She was the only orthodontist that provided me with an alternative treatment knowing that jaw surgery was not an option for me. She is amazing and her work speaks for herself!
    Cass — Aug 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Manal Ibrahim, DDS
    About Dr. Manal Ibrahim, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Croatian, Egyyptian Arabic, Italian, Polish, Russian, Serbian, Serbian Cyrillic, Spanish and Tagalog
    • Female
    • 1730256025
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University / College of Dentistry|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry
