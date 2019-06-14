Dr. El Daouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manal El Daouk, MD
Overview
Dr. Manal El Daouk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. El Daouk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mountain View Pediatrics Pllc159 Margaret St Ste 100, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 314-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El Daouk?
Dr. El Daouk found my cancer when another doctor ignored my symptoms. She is wonderful, patient, caring and always reassuring.
About Dr. Manal El Daouk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639484736
Education & Certifications
- BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El Daouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El Daouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El Daouk works at
Dr. El Daouk has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Daouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. El Daouk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Daouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Daouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Daouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.