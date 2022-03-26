Dr. Manabu Fujita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fujita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manabu Fujita, MD
Overview
Dr. Manabu Fujita, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with John Wayne Cancer Institute
Dr. Fujita works at
Locations
David D Chi MD555 Marin St Ste 210, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-7785
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an inguinal hernia and was able to make an appointment with Dr. Fujita in 2 days, and after he examined me and thoroughly explained my options and performed the surgery just two days later. One day after the surgery, and I am able to walk around and feel great! Dr. Fujita is also quick to respond to follow up questions. Another note, he was on time for our appointments, which is really important to me. I highly recommend Dr. Fujita!
About Dr. Manabu Fujita, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Japanese
- 1174888937
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Cancer Institute
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
