Dr. Mana Ogholikhan, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mana Ogholikhan, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital

Dr. Ogholikhan works at Chevy Chase Cosmetiic & Dermatology Center, an Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chevy Chase Cosmetic Center
    8401 Connecticut Ave Ste 210, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 482-2555
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Mana Dermatology
    7500 Greenway Center Dr # 1220, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 615-1986
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions
Dermal Filler
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dysport Injection
Earlobe Repair
Excessive Sweating
Excisional Biopsy
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Infections
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr. Mana for over a year, and she is very professional and knowledgeable. I'm very pleased with their service; the entire staff is friendly!
    Mahnaz Kiani — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mana Ogholikhan, MD
    About Dr. Mana Ogholikhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316142227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mana Ogholikhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogholikhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogholikhan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogholikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogholikhan has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogholikhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogholikhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogholikhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogholikhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogholikhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

