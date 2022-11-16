Dr. Mana Ogholikhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogholikhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mana Ogholikhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mana Ogholikhan, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Ogholikhan works at
Locations
-
1
Chevy Chase Cosmetic Center8401 Connecticut Ave Ste 210, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 482-2555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Mana Dermatology7500 Greenway Center Dr # 1220, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 615-1986Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ogholikhan?
I've been a patient of Dr. Mana for over a year, and she is very professional and knowledgeable. I'm very pleased with their service; the entire staff is friendly!
About Dr. Mana Ogholikhan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Persian
- 1316142227
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogholikhan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogholikhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogholikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogholikhan works at
Dr. Ogholikhan has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogholikhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ogholikhan speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogholikhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogholikhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogholikhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogholikhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.