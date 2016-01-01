Dr. Mana Keihanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keihanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mana Keihanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Mana Keihanian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from Guilan University of Medical Sciences - Rasht, Iran and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center and Three Rivers Medical Center.
Dr. Keihanian works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center at Lone Peak - Kimballs Ln Suite 33074 E Kimballs Ln Ste 330, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5501Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Three Rivers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keihanian?
About Dr. Mana Keihanian, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1699079434
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky - Lexington, KY
- Lincoln Medical and Mental health Center, affiliated with Weill Cornell Medical College of Medicine - Bronx, New York, NY
- Guilan University of Medical Sciences - Rasht, Iran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keihanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keihanian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keihanian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keihanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keihanian works at
Dr. Keihanian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keihanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keihanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keihanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.