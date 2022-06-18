See All Registered Nurses in Wellington, FL
Dr. Man Le, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Man Le, MD is a Registered Nurse in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Le works at Physician Partners of America in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Partners of America: 1397 Medical Park Blvd
    1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 460, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 778-8203
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 18, 2022
    Dr Le was respectful compassionate and helpful I been having sever pain for over 25 years 3 surgeries epidurals and nerve blocks to name a few. I didn’t expect my pain to be gone after one visit but it sure helps to know that dr Le is here to to help me make my life more enjoyable for me my children and grandchildren. Thank you Dr Le
    Kamal Bishara — Jun 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Man Le, MD
    About Dr. Man Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457302580
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown|Georgetown University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Man Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le works at Physician Partners of America in Wellington, FL. View the full address on Dr. Le’s profile.

    Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

