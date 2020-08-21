Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Man Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Man Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Diabetes & Endocrinology Assc Inc100 Highland Ave Ste 203, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 751-6179
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Chang, and all his staff, was absolutely wonderful! The office staff, lab technicians, medical assistants/nurses and Dr. Chang himself all made me feel very welcome, comfortable and provided me with expert care. I’m so very happy to have switched Endocrinologists, and give a special shout out to Samantha, who always takes care of whatever I need. I also thank my twin brother, and a very close friend, for referring him to me. Pauline Gousie/Rehoboth, MA
About Dr. Man Chang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1346442563
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.