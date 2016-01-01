Overview

Dr. Man Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.