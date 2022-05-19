Dr. Mamta Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamta Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Mamta Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Eisenhower Gastroenterology39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 101, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 773-2882Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Desert Regional Medical Center1140 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste 100, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 449-5431
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently I had my seventh colonoscopy but first with Dr. Mamta A Mehta, MD, MP at Eisenhower Medical Center. She is friendly, focused, experience. It was one of the best exams I have had. The whole team at the Dolores Hope Outpatient Clinic were spot on. I highly recommend Dr Mehta to anyone needing a colonoscopy. I was awake for the procedure, and Dr. Mehta walked me through her actions, answering questions as she explored. She and her team made me very comfortable through the process.
About Dr. Mamta Mehta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1700029410
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.