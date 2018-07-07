Dr. Choksi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamta Choksi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mamta Choksi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop-University Hospital
Dr. Choksi works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Trinity Cancer Center9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 842-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I normally don’t praise Dr’s because I don’t like going to them. But I will say Dr Choksi has such a caring way about her. She listens patiently to my worries and concerns, and advises me in the direction that is professional and appropriate to me. I will say this, I still don’t like going to the doctors, but I know with her I will be well taken care of. I bn going to Dr Choksi over 2 yrs, and I never had a bad experience. Everyone is courteous and helpful.
About Dr. Mamta Choksi, MD
- Oncology
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Hematology
Dr. Choksi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choksi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Choksi has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choksi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choksi speaks Gujarati.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Choksi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choksi.
