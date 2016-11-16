See All Gastroenterologists in Flint, MI
Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mamoon Elbedawi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GEZIRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Elbedawi works at Mid Michigan Gastroenterology in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gloria Jue DO PC
    1335 S Linden Rd Ste B, Flint, MI 48532
    Select Specialty Hospital-flint
    401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532
    Hurley Medical Center
    1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Hurley Medical Center
  • Mclaren Flint

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Nov 16, 2016
    Dr. Elbedawi is wonderful. Our family had a very difficult medical crisis earlier this year and we very much appreciated his compassionate, skillful care.
    Grand Blanc — Nov 16, 2016
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mamoon Elbedawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbedawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbedawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elbedawi works at Mid Michigan Gastroenterology in Flint, MI. View the full address on Dr. Elbedawi’s profile.

    Dr. Elbedawi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elbedawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Elbedawi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbedawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbedawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbedawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

