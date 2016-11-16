Dr. Mamoon Elbedawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbedawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamoon Elbedawi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mamoon Elbedawi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GEZIRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Gloria Jue DO PC1335 S Linden Rd Ste B, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 606-5000
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2000
Hurley Medical Center1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 262-9010
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Elbedawi is wonderful. Our family had a very difficult medical crisis earlier this year and we very much appreciated his compassionate, skillful care.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1770662553
- UNIVERSITY OF GEZIRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
