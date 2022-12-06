Dr. Mammen Zachariah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachariah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mammen Zachariah, MD
Dr. Mammen Zachariah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Zachariah is very thorough and gets to the point. Would recommend him to one and all
- Interventional Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1154300150
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Med Coll Hosp
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
