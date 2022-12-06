See All Interventional Cardiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Mammen Zachariah, MD

Interventional Cardiology
46 years of experience

Dr. Mammen Zachariah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Zachariah works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Broward Health Physician Group
Hospital Affiliations
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Zachariah is very thorough and gets to the point. Would recommend him to one and all
    Lorraine Shagoury — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Mammen Zachariah, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154300150
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    • Med Coll Hosp
    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
