Dr. Mamie Phillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Locations
Asa Yancy Health Center1247 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 616-2265
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Physician!
About Dr. Mamie Phillips, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1528025095
Education & Certifications
- MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
