Overview

Dr. Mamie Owens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Owens works at Central Clinic For Women in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.