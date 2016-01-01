Overview

Dr. Mamie Higgins, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Higgins works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.