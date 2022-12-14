Overview

Dr. Mamie Bowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Bowers works at All Women's Healthcare in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Branchburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.