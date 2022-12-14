See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flemington, NJ
Dr. Mamie Bowers, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mamie Bowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Bowers works at All Women's Healthcare in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Branchburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    All Women's Healthcare
    1100 Wescott Dr Ste 105, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 788-6469
    Hillsborough Women's Health
    3461 Us Highway 22, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 707-1117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Bowers is very professional, relatable, caring and kind. I feel fortunate to have her as one of my physicians.
    — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Mamie Bowers, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124014402
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartford Hospital
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Wellesley College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mamie Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Osteopenia, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

