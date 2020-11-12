Overview

Dr. Mamerhi Okor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Okor works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Broken Neck and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.