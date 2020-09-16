Overview

Dr. Mamdouh Zeini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Assiut Univ and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Zeini works at Eyes At The Villages, Lady Lake, FL in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.