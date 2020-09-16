Dr. Mamdouh Zeini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamdouh Zeini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mamdouh Zeini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Assiut Univ and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Eyes At the Villages936 Bichara Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-0060
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The doctor did close his office at South Trace Plaza. His other office on 441 is still open.
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Glasgow Eye Infirmary
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Assiut Univ Hosp
- Assiut Univ
- University Of Assiut
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Zeini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeini has seen patients for Blepharitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeini speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.