Dr. Mamdouh Zeini, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mamdouh Zeini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Assiut Univ and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Zeini works at Eyes At The Villages, Lady Lake, FL in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eyes At the Villages
    Eyes At the Villages
936 Bichara Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 751-0060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Drusen
Heterophoria
Blepharitis
Drusen
Heterophoria

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Mamdouh Zeini, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1184794372
    Education & Certifications

    • Glasgow Eye Infirmary
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Assiut Univ Hosp
    • Assiut Univ
    • University Of Assiut
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mamdouh Zeini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeini works at Eyes At The Villages, Lady Lake, FL in Lady Lake, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zeini’s profile.

    Dr. Zeini has seen patients for Blepharitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

