Dr. Mamatha Racheruvu, MD
Overview
Dr. Mamatha Racheruvu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Dallas Renal Group PA3571 W Wheatland Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 274-5555
Dallas Renal Group7777 Forest Ln Ste C865, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7969
Baylor Scott & White Primary Care At the Star3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 910, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 889-9871
Family Health Care Associates - Allen1105 Central Expy N Ste 2120, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 889-9861
Limited To State Employee Offical Duties2055 E South Blvd Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 551-2002
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very knowledgable and caring doctor
About Dr. Mamatha Racheruvu, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Racheruvu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Racheruvu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Racheruvu speaks Arabic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racheruvu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racheruvu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.