Overview

Dr. Mamatha Gadarla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Caldwell, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Gadarla works at Essex Primary Care, PC in Caldwell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.