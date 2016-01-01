Dr. Mamata Eagam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eagam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamata Eagam, MD
Overview
Dr. Mamata Eagam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3533 S Alameda St Ste 202, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 694-5086
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mamata Eagam, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1174797179
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eagam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eagam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eagam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eagam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eagam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.