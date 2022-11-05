Overview

Dr. Mamad Bagheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Bagheri works at United Regional Physician Group in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.