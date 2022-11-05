See All Dermatologists in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Mamad Bagheri, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Mamad Bagheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Bagheri works at United Regional Physician Group in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of Wichita Falls Pllc
    4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 687-3376

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Regional Health Care System

Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Nov 05, 2022
    I felt compelled to write this review due to the exceptional service and care I received recently. I was checked in on schedule, after the initial vital sign checks by outstanding and friendly staff, the doctor came to the room and spent ample time with me during the consultation. Additional minor procedures were done by the doctor and the staff almost immediately after. I was done in less than 45 minute with such a quality care that I felt is important to share my experience with others.
    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467560201
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Mamad Bagheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagheri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagheri works at United Regional Physician Group in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bagheri’s profile.

    Dr. Bagheri has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

