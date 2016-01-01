Dr. Singha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malwinder Singha, MD
Overview
Dr. Malwinder Singha, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Downey, CA.

Locations
James F Mcguckin MD Inc11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 301, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 862-4027
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-4330
Innovative Minimally Invasive Imaging & Therapeutics Inc.8283 Grove Ave Ste 207A, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (401) 575-0308
Los Alamitos Radiology Group Inc3747 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (401) 575-0308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Malwinder Singha, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1972558203
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Singha has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
