Dr. Malwinder Sidhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Malwinder Sidhu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 5785 S Fort Apache Rd # B100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 228-4006
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have the utmost trust and confidence in Dr. Sidhu. He is compassionate and thorough. He has been my doctor since a cancer diagnosis in 2009. I have recently moved to California and Iam trying to figure out how I can come back to Las Vegas for my colonoscopy. His office is very helpful and the best among all the doctors I have to deal with. I dont know what I will do when/if he retires.
About Dr. Malwinder Sidhu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grad Hospital University Of P
- Lincoln Med Center
- AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
- GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
