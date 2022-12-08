Dr. Malvinderjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malvinderjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malvinderjit Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They completed their residency with Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Digestive Health Clinic13000 N 103rd Ave Ste 60, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 933-3107
Digestive Health Clinic13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 209-7227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Digestive Health Clinic18715 N Reems Rd Ste 140, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 209-7227Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Singh Very pleasant. And his demeanor put me at ease right away , I never felt rushed ,his staff from my first going into his office was very pleasant. All three staff member I encountered were most friendly. Dr Singh was helpful and I am glad to have met him
About Dr. Malvinderjit Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1730143165
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.