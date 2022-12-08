Overview

Dr. Malvinderjit Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They completed their residency with Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus



Dr. Singh works at Digestive Health Clinic in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.