Dr. Malvina Fulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malvina Fulman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi Med Inst and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Fulman works at
Locations
Queens Medical Associates17660 Union Tpke Ste 360, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 460-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fulman could not have treated me with more care or consideration. I am baffled by the review from October 22, 2019! She is an expert in her field with outstanding communication skills, warmth and sensitivity. I recommend her highly!
About Dr. Malvina Fulman, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Tbilisi Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulman has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fulman speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.