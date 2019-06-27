Dr. Malourdes Gonzales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malourdes Gonzales, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Malourdes Gonzales, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lyceum-Northwestern University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
United Medical Center17013 HILLSIDE AVE, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (516) 472-1710
Tomas M. Pattugalan Jr MD PC17541 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (516) 472-1710
Ma. Lourdes Gonzales, M.D.5718 Woodside Ave, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (516) 472-1710
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful doctor! Dr. Gonzales helps me feel better, she's very supportive & understanding. Don't know what I'd do without her. If you are her patients, consider yourself lucky. Highly recommended!
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1770797680
- Case Western Reserve University
- Pangasinan Provincial Hospital
- Lyceum-Northwestern University
- University of Santo Tomas
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gonzales speaks Tagalog.
