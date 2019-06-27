See All Psychiatrists in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Malourdes Gonzales, MD

Psychiatry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malourdes Gonzales, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lyceum-Northwestern University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Gonzales works at United Medical Center in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Medical Center
    17013 HILLSIDE AVE, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-1710
  2. 2
    Tomas M. Pattugalan Jr MD PC
    17541 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-1710
  3. 3
    Ma. Lourdes Gonzales, M.D.
    5718 Woodside Ave, Woodside, NY 11377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-1710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Affective Disorder 1 Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 2 Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia - Mental Retardation - Deafness - Retinitis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Malourdes Gonzales, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1770797680
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Internship
    • Pangasinan Provincial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Lyceum-Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Santo Tomas
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malourdes Gonzales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.

