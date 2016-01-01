Dr. Mallory Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mallory Otto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mallory Otto, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital.
Mile High OB/GYN - Rose4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0285Monday8:00am - 3:15pmTuesday8:00am - 3:15pmWednesday8:00am - 3:15pmThursday8:00am - 3:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Rose Medical Center
- Saratoga Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Geriatric Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1124317532
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
