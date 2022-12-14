Dr. Mallory Nagarah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagarah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mallory Nagarah, DO
Dr. Mallory Nagarah, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Henry Ford Health Center - Brownstown23050 West Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 287-9880
Henry Ford Wyandotte Northline Women's Health Center - Southgate15675 NORTHLINE RD, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (800) 436-7936
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
She caring, loving, great personality, remember who I was and ask about my son. I just love her as long as she with the company I will always pick her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Nagarah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagarah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagarah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagarah has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagarah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagarah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagarah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagarah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagarah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.