Overview

Dr. Mallory Kremer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kremer works at Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

