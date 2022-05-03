See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Mallory Eisenman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Eisenman works at Mallory L Eisenman DPM in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mallory L Eisenman DPM
    1900 Rittenhouse Sq Ste C3, Philadelphia, PA 19103 (215) 735-3668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2022
    Dr. Eisenmann is by far the best in her field. My husband and I have been her patient for years and time has not changed her compassion, up-to-date knowledge and genuine interest in the type of speciality care she delivers. I recommend to anyone looking for a top of the class podiatrist then make an appointment with Dr. Eisenmann. Her office is in a quaint spot on Rittenhouse Square where the quality of care is A-1.
    V.V. — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Mallory Eisenman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487655445
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mallory Eisenman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisenman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisenman works at Mallory L Eisenman DPM in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Eisenman’s profile.

    Dr. Eisenman has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

