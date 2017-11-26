Overview

Dr. Mallik Piduru, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Piduru works at Access Health Care Physicians, LLC in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Ileus and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.