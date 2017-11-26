See All General Surgeons in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Mallik Piduru, MD

General Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mallik Piduru, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Piduru works at Access Health Care Physicians, LLC in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Ileus and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Access Health Care LLC
    14690 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 398-4573
    West Coast Surgical Associates
    11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 201, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 596-7860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Port Placements or Replacements
Ileus
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Ileus
Atherosclerosis

Port Placements or Replacements
Ileus
Atherosclerosis
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess
Acute Appendicitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Adolescent Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Appendix Cancer
Arterial Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Drainage
Bone Cancer
Breast Abscess
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Chronic Appendicitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dialysis Access Procedures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Embolism
Esophageal Cancer
False Aneurysm
Femoral Aneurysm
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Iliac Aneurysm
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Invasive Breast Cancer
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS)
Lobular Carconima
Lymphedema
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Breast Tumor
Meckel's Diverticulum
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Metastatic Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pericolic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Perirectal Abscess
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Popliteal Aneurysm
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spider Veins
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Ventral Hernia
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 26, 2017
    We had the BEST experience with Dr. Piduru! The surgery was flawless, recovery was extremely smooth with no complications., Dr. Piduru was precise and thorough in our pre-op meeting and we had no questions going in for the surgery at all. His daily post-op hospital visits we're consistent and very professional. We are soooo thankful for his gift and calling as a surgeon! Thank you soooo much Dr. Piduru!!
    About Dr. Mallik Piduru, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • University Med Dent NJ
    • Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mallik Piduru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piduru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piduru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piduru has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Ileus and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piduru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Piduru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piduru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piduru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piduru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

