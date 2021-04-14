Overview

Dr. Mallappa Neelappa, MD is a Pulmonologist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Neelappa works at Ram R Krishna MD in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.