Dr. Mallappa Neelappa, MD
Overview
Dr. Mallappa Neelappa, MD is a Pulmonologist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Julio Zonis MD PC2281 W 24th St Ste 1, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-0810
2
Yuma Sleep2299 S Elks Ln, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-0810
3
Primecare Foothills11279 S Glenwood Ave, Yuma, AZ 85367 Directions (928) 345-6830
4
Primecare Central Clinic284 W 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 341-4563
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I read through all these reviews and though I had made a mistake by scheduling my appointment here, I was ABSOLUTELY wrong the staff and dr are the BEST I was in a bad situation being a new patient went in next day breathing test next day results wow just unbelievable I cant thank them enough for helping me out so quick and I highly recommend Dr.Neelappa and his staff
About Dr. Mallappa Neelappa, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861455818
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neelappa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neelappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neelappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neelappa has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neelappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neelappa speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neelappa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neelappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neelappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neelappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.